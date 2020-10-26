UrduPoint.com
FESCO Recovers Rs107m From Defaulters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

FESCO recovers Rs107m from defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recovered Rs107.23 million from defaulters during a crackdown launched two days ago.

A FESCO spokesman said on Monday that on special direction of FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Arshad Muneer, a vigorous campaign was launched for recovery of dues from defaulters.

For the purpose, special recovery teams were constituted. The recovery teams succeeded in recovering Rs 103.67 million from 11,449 running defaulters and Rs 3.56 million from 196 chronic defaulters, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

