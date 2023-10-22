FESCO recovers Rs.440.9 million from defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have recovered Rs.440.9 million from its defaulters last month.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that a vigorous recovery campaign was launched against domestic, commercial and industrial defaulters and the FESCO teams had succeeded in recovering Rs.

440.9 million last month.

Out of this amount, Rs.326 million was recovered from chronic defaulters and Rs.114.9 million from current defaulters, he added.