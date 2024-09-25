FESCO Redress 1,049 Complaints In Open Courts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) redressed 1,049 complaints out of a total of 1,051 listened to during the khuli kutcheries [open courts] across the region.
A spokesperson for FESCO said that most of the complaints were about over billing, out of order meters, transformers, new connections, etc.
He said that khuli kutcheries were being held at all circles of the region daily from 11a.m. to 1p.m. with the aim to redress the public complaints and facilitate the people.
Recent Stories
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abbottabad involves with citizens under open door policy2 minutes ago
-
No notification issued regarding appointment of new CJP: Law Ministry12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs review meeting on monthly performance12 minutes ago
-
Three drug traffickers held21 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on 'Endangered Languages' begins at AIOU22 minutes ago
-
CS GB chairs meeting on 'Mental Health & Suicide Prevention'22 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing women on road22 minutes ago
-
RO, Federal Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Bhit Shah22 minutes ago
-
Man killed, 2 others receive injuries in road mishap22 minutes ago
-
Rs 150b interest-free agricultural loans being provided to farmers: MPA22 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1403 injured in Punjab road accidents32 minutes ago
-
NCA hosts calligraphy exhibition on Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen theme32 minutes ago