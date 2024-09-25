Open Menu

FESCO Redress 1,049 Complaints In Open Courts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) redressed 1,049 complaints out of a total of 1,051 listened to during the khuli kutcheries [open courts] across the region.

A spokesperson for FESCO said that most of the complaints were about over billing, out of order meters, transformers, new connections, etc.

He said that khuli kutcheries were being held at all circles of the region daily from 11a.m. to 1p.m. with the aim to redress the public complaints and facilitate the people.

