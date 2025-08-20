FESCO Redresses 81507 Complaints In July
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:16 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has redressed 81507 complaints during July 2025.
Deputy Director Complaint FESCO, Hafiz Shahzad said here on Wednesday that Power Information Technology Company (PITC) has released monthly performance report of FESCO Call Center 118 which showed that FESCO received total 82,265 consumer complaints during July 2025 through its Customer’s Complaint Management System and out of it 81,507 complaints were redressed promptly while action on 758 complaints is in progress.
Giving some details, he said that FESCO First Circle received 18,137 complaints, Second Circle 27,176 complaints, Jhang Circle 4,869 complaints, Sargodha Circle 20,226 complaints, Mianwali Circle 4,310 complaints and Toba Tek Singh Circle 7,547 complaints. These complaints included requests for new connections, replacement of wires and various technical issues.
He said that under the instructions of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, the central complaint center at FESCO Headquarters is working round the clock to resolve consumer issues.
He said that the 118 helpline is fully functional for registering all kinds of complaints while SMS service 8118 is also operational to facilitate consumers in lodging complaints through messages.
He said that FESCO officers and employees must work collectively for better image of the company and make customer care their top priority as a satisfied consumer reflects best performance of the company.
FESCO staff was also directed to remain proactive in addressing electricity-related complaints in addition to ensure their prompt resolution, he added.
