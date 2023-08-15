FESCO reduces line losses up to 8.59% against target of 8.84%

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has reduced its line losses up to 8.59 percent against its target of 8.84 percent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has reduced its line losses up to 8.59 percent against its target of 8.84 percent.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that NEPRA had set line loss target of 8.84% for FESCO but the company has surpassed this target by 0.25 percent due to its efficient team work under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed.

He said that the FESCO had saved Rs.991 million by reducing its line losses during 2022-23 which was a great achievement of this company among the performance of other power distribution companies.

It is also worth-mentioning here that losses of FESCO in the last five years were less than the targets given by the NEPRA Authority, he added.

FESCO Chief Engineer Bashir Ahmed and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mian Nazir Ahmed in the public hearing of the five-year informed the NEPRA about multi-year tariff for the financial year 2023-24 to 2027-28 and said that the recovery of FESCO was 100%.

They said that FESCO was performing excellent service with about 11,500 employees instead of 24,000 employees. Both officers and employees of the company were striving hard to provide best and uninterrupted services to more than 5 million customers in 8 districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar.

FESCO administration was also struggling to issue new connections, construction of new grid stations and transmission lines, installation of new transformers in the system, replacement of old transformers, grid up-gradation, net metering, use of new and advanced technology in the greater public interest.

The NEPRA Authority appreciated FESCO management and described FESCO performance as per the standards of the Authority, spokesman added.