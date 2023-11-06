Open Menu

FESCO Refunded 137,000 Electricity Units

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) On the orders of Regional Federal ombudsman office, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) circle office Sargodha refunded 137,000 electricity units to complainants.

According to Muhtasib spokesperson on Monday, Regional in-charge Federal ombudsman, Mushtaq Awan had received 27 complaints against Fesco meter readers regarding wrong meter reading of their electricity meters.

Mushtaq Awan after personal hearing of the cases, found all the complaints right and after deciding the cases, he ordered to FESCO officials to refund 137,000 units to consumers.

He also ordered to FESCO high ups to take stern action against those meter readers who were involved in fake meter reading.

