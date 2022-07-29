Fesco releases 11,000 electricity meters for new connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) released 11,000 single phase electricity meters for new connections and replacement of defective ones.

A Fesco spokesman said on Friday that 2,606 meters were issued to first circle while 2,532 released for second circle. Similarly, 2,574 meters were issued to Jhang circle, 2,079 meters to Sargodha and 1,209 meters to Mianwali circles.

He said that 1,171 meters would be used for new connections in first circle, 1,085 in second circle, 1,149 in Jhang circle, 1,140 in Sargodha circle and 455 in Mianwali circle.

Similarly, 1,434 meters would be used for replacement of defective meters in first circle, 1,447 in second circle, 1,425 in Jhang circle, 939 in Sargodha circle ad 754 meters in Mianwali circle.

He said that 21 transformers of 100-KVA were also released for field stores of Faisalabad and Chiniot sothat these could be used during an emergency, he added.