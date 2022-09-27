UrduPoint.com

FESCO Releases 14500 Single Phase Meters For Electricity Connections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 08:33 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released 14500 single phase electricity supply meters to provide new connections in addition to replacing the defective and burnt meters across the FESCO region.

Giving some details, FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that 4646 meters were issued to First Circle, 2820 meters to Second Circle, 2388 meters to Jhang Circle, 2723 meters to Sargodha Circle and 1923 meters to Mianwali Circle.

He said that 2017 meters would be used for new connections in First Circle and 2629 meters for replacing the defective ones.

Similarly, 497 meters would be used for new connections and 2323 meters for replacing the defective ones in Second Circle.

He said that 488 meters would be used for new connections and 1900 for replacing the defective ones in Jhang Circle. Similarly, 1248 meters would be used for new connections and 1475 for replacing the defective ones in Sargodha Circle, he said, adding that 423 meters would be used for new connections and 1500 meters for replacing the defective ones in Mianwali Circle.

