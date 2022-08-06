Fesco releases 20,143 meters for new connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has released 20,143 single phase electricity meters for new connections and replacement of defective ones.

A Fesco spokesman said on Saturday that 5,092 meters were issued to first circle, 5,744 to second circle, 4,696 to Jhang circle, 2,457 to Sargodha circle and 2,154 meters were issued to Mianwali circle.

He said 697 meters would be used for new connections in first circle, 830 in second circle, 886 in Jhang circle, 924 in Sargodha circle and 219 in Mianwali circle.

Similarly, 4,395 meters would be used for replacement of defective meters in first circle, 4,914in second circle, 3,810 in Jhang circle, 1,533 in Sargodha circle ad 1,935 meters in Mianwalicircle, he added.