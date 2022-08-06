UrduPoint.com

Fesco Releases 20,143 Meters For New Connections

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Fesco releases 20,143 meters for new connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has released 20,143 single phase electricity meters for new connections and replacement of defective ones.

A Fesco spokesman said on Saturday that 5,092 meters were issued to first circle, 5,744 to second circle, 4,696 to Jhang circle, 2,457 to Sargodha circle and 2,154 meters were issued to Mianwali circle.

He said 697 meters would be used for new connections in first circle, 830 in second circle, 886 in Jhang circle, 924 in Sargodha circle and 219 in Mianwali circle.

Similarly, 4,395 meters would be used for replacement of defective meters in first circle, 4,914in second circle, 3,810 in Jhang circle, 1,533 in Sargodha circle ad 1,935 meters in Mianwalicircle, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Cambodia agree to intensify bilateral en ..

Pakistan, Cambodia agree to intensify bilateral engagement

8 minutes ago
 Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace use ..

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace used for drone strike

1 hour ago
 Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian inclu ..

Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian including five years old girl marty ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

3 hours ago
 PM establishes relief fund assistance for people o ..

PM establishes relief fund assistance for people of flooded areas

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.