FESCO Releases 28,116 Single-phase Meters
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released 28,116 single-phase electricity supply meters to its six circles for providing new connections.
Giving the details, FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that 10,481 meters were issued to First Circle Faisalabad, 6,496 meters to Second Circle Faisalabad, 2,368 meters to Jhang Circle, 4,022 meters to Sargodha Circle, 2,299 meters to Mianwali Circle and 2,450 meters to Toba Tek Singh Circle.
Director Material Management Syed Ahmad Ali Shah also issued necessary directions to heads of all operation circles to address the pending applications for new electricity connections whose demand notices were paid up to 31st December 2023.
