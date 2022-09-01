Fesco releases 40,000 meters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) released more than 40,000 meters to provide new electricity connections in addition to replacing the defective ones.

A Fesco spokesman, Tahir Sheikh, said on Thursday that divisional heads of the region had already been directed to ensure immediate provision of electricity supply connections to applicants and no negligence would be tolerated.

The Fesco also provided trolley-mounted transformers to all sub-divisions so that these could beused in case of any emergency, he added.