FESCO releases material for 1322 electricity connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released material for 1322 new and pending electricity connections in all eight districts of its region.

FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Arshad Muneer had directed superintending engineers of all five circles to ensure provision of new electricity connections to the consumers without any delay. He said that FESCO had released material for 1322 domestic, commercial, industrial and for tube wells' electricity connections.

Giving the details, he said that 45 industrial, 127 tube wells, 27 commercial and 16 other connections will be provided in first circle while 77 industrial, 65 tube wells, 44 commercial and one domestic connection will be provided in second circle.

Similarly, 40 industrial, 378 tube wells, 61 commercial, 2 water supply and 2 domestic connections will be provided in Jhang circle, 58 industrial, 80 tube well, 183 commercial, 2 water supply and 4 domestic connections in Sargodha circle whereas 18 industrial, 37 tube wells, 44 commercial and 7 other connections will be provided in Mianwali circle, spokesman added.