FESCO releases material for new commercial connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released necessary material for providing pending commercial connections on priority basis.

A FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that the material had been released for commercial connections which could not be provided from July 1 to Sept 30 in the First Circle, Second Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle.

This material consists of 40 distribution transformers of 10-KVA each, 152 distribution transformers of 100-KVA each, 8143 cross arms angle iron of 11-KV, 12726 disk insulators of 11-KV, 18202 pin angle iron cross arms of 11-KV, 23009 pin insulators of 11-KV, 134 T-kits of 11-KV, 7606 cables of 11-KV, 3555 dropout kits of 11-KV, 408 steel x-arms of 11-KV, 12 distribution transformers of 15-KVA, 57 distribution transformers of 200-KVA, 72 distribution transformers of 25-KVA, one distribution transformer of 400-KVA, 183 distribution transformers of 50-KVA, 776349 meter AAC aunt conductors, 40,822 meter ACSR dog conductors, 72,252 meter ACSRO spray conductors, 443,588 meter ACSR rabbit conductors, 52,080 meter aluminum conductors, 2,978 anchor shackles, 27 bi-directional three-phase static meters, 24,018 d-shackle assemblies, 4004 DA bolts, 1053 dead-end clamps, 1106 distribution transformer platforms, 3564 earth rods, 1146 eye-nuts, 894 fuse link, 2 GI thimbles, 25336 kilograms GS wire, 1475 HT insulated rabbit conductors, 9811 HTPC spin halo pools, 493 HT steel structure, 5 iron strips, 3078 loop dead-end, 1806 LTCT, 34 LT dead-end clamps, 10 LT insulated aunt conductors, 20294 LT spool insulators, 548 LTTU meters, 527 meter boxes, 787040 SID cables, 1297 three-phase static energy meters, 37232 single-phase static energy meters, 4539 stay rods and 2094 steel cross arms, he added.