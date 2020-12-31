FESCO releases performance report for 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) received 728 applications for tube-well connections and it released 561 transformers and 946 electric poles, according to a report released by the company showing its performance for the outgoing year 2020.

The report said 159 transformers and 119 poles were issued for industrial connections, 136 transformers and 174 poles for commercial connections and 29 transformers and 13 poles were issued for the government and other connections.

The material management also released 3768 HT/LT spin poles, 72 HT/LT steel structure, 3 transformers of 10 KVA, 33 transformers of 15-KVA, 163 of 25 KVA, 91 of 50 KVA while 17 transformers of 100 KVA were issued in Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, TT Singh, and Jhang districts.

Also, 557 applications, filed for installation of different types of connections, were still under process for which 311 transformers and 1020 electric poles would be issued.