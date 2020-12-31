UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Releases Performance Report For 2020

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

FESCO releases performance report for 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) received 728 applications for tube-well connections and it released 561 transformers and 946 electric poles, according to a report released by the company showing its performance for the outgoing year 2020.

The report said 159 transformers and 119 poles were issued for industrial connections, 136 transformers and 174 poles for commercial connections and 29 transformers and 13 poles were issued for the government and other connections.

The material management also released 3768 HT/LT spin poles, 72 HT/LT steel structure, 3 transformers of 10 KVA, 33 transformers of 15-KVA, 163 of 25 KVA, 91 of 50 KVA while 17 transformers of 100 KVA were issued in Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, TT Singh, and Jhang districts.

Also, 557 applications, filed for installation of different types of connections, were still under process for which 311 transformers and 1020 electric poles would be issued.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali 2020 Government FESCO

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

35 minutes ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

41 minutes ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

1 hour ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

1 hour ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.