FESCO Repairs 1685 Transformers During Six Months
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 10:57 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has repaired 1685 defective and burnt transformers at its three Transformer Reclamation Workshops during last six months of 2024.
Giving some details, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir said that 1291 transformers were repaired at Faisalabad Workshop from July to December 2024 including 157 transformers of 25-KVA capacity, 392 transformers of 50-KVA, 446 transformers of 100-KVA, 211 transformers of 200-KVA and 85 transformers of other capacity.
Similarly, 309 transformers were repaired at Sargodha Workshop including 60 transformers of 25-KVA, 103 transformers of 100-KVA and 86 transformers of 200-KVA.
Meanwhile, 85 transformers were repaired at Mianwali Workshop including 25 transformers of 50-KVA, 39 transformers of 100-KVA and 21 transformers of 200-KVA, he added.
