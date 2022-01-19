FESCO replaces 357 transformers

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) replaced 357 two-phase transformers in its region to ensure provision of uninterrupted electricity supply its consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) replaced 357 two-phase transformers in its region to ensure provision of uninterrupted electricity supply its consumers.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that FESCO started up gradation of its distribution system by repairing, rehabilitating and replaces transmission lines and defected transformers.

In this connection, 357 two-phase transformers were replaced in addition to installing 88 new transformers of 200-KVA and 100-KVA at various places in the region.

Similarly, FESCO installed more than 3000 new defuse sets to save transformers from burning besides making 1280 bus bars for these transformers,adding that 337 trolley-mounted transformers were provided at sub-divisional level in case of any emergency.