FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has reshuffled its 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers to optimize operational efficiency and ensuring effective service delivery across various divisions of the company.

Giving some details, FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that Director General (DG) HR Farrukh Aftab issued transfer and posting orders of 29 officers after formal approval accorded by the FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir.

He said that Chief Engineer (O&M) T&G Muhammad Waqas Baig has been transferred and appointed as Chief Engineer (Development) PMU while Chief Engineer (Development) PMU Muhammad Faisal Raza Marth was transferred as Chief Engineer (O&M) T&G.

Similarly, Additional SE Transformer Workshop Muhammad Kashif Kaleem was transferred and appointed as Director (Material Management), Director (Material Management) Ahmad Ali Shah as Project Director Construction, PD Construction Muhammad Iqbal Javaid as Director S&D, SE Headquarters FESCO Faisal Shafi Rana as Director MI, Director HSC Zubdat-ul-Zia as Superintendent Engineer GSO Circle, Director PS&C PMU Kaleem Ullah as Director HSC, SE Headquarters Asmat Ullah as Director PS&C PMU, Deputy Director Inspection Muhammad Ramzan as XEN P&I Division, Deputy Director (O&M) P&I Nasrullah Mehser as Deputy Director Inspection, XEN P&I Division Saad Ehsan Butt as Deputy Director (O&M) P&I, Deputy Director MM Central Warehouse Rao Muhammad Zubair as XEN Transformer Workshop, Deputy Director Technical-I Muhammad Bakhsh as Deputy Director MM Central Warehouse, Deputy Director MIT&G Muhammad Saleem as Deputy Director Technical-I, Additional SE FESCO Headquarters Mudassir Ahmad Khan as Technical Officer Sargodha Circle, Technical Officer Sargodha Circle Aftab Ali as Deputy Director MIS Computer Center Sargodha, SDO Operation Narwala Road Subdivision Muhammad Ibrahim as SDO Operation Sargodha Road Subdivision, SDO Operation Sargodha Road Subdivision Asim Iqbal as SDO Operation Narwala Road Subdivision, Assistant Director (M) SS&T Subdivision Nishatabad Hamza Manzoor as SDO Operation Raza Abad Subdivision, Assistant Director (Communication) Muhammad Yousuf as Assistant Director (M) SS&T Subdivision Nishatabad, SDO Operation Raza Abad Subdivision Ali Shan as SDO (ELR) No.

2 Subdivision, SDO P&I Subdivision No.2 Muhammad Ahmad Nadeem as SDO P&I Subdivision No.1, Junior Engineer Headquarters Muhammad Haris as Assistant Director (T) SS&T Subdivision Jaranwala Road, SDO Operation City Subdivision Toba Syed Aqeel Haider as SDO Operation Rural Subdivision Pir Mahal, SDO Operation Rural Subdivision Pir Mahal Sajid Bashir as SDO Operation City Subdivision Pir Mahal, SDO Operation Dijkot Subdivision Muhammad Zeeshan Sarwar as SDO Operation City Subdivision Toba, Assistant Director (CSC) Toba Circle Rimsha Razaq as Revenue Officer Toba Division and Junior Engineer Usama Hassan as Assistant Director (CSC) Toba Circle, he added.