FESCO Resolves 1115 Complaints In One Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:08 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 1115 complaints received in one day during its open courts across the region
FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that FESCO is regularly arranging open courts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its subdivision level so that electricity related complaints could be redressed on war-footing for providing maximum relief and quality service to the masses.
He said that there are 147 sub divisions in FESCO division where 1126 people have approached today and filed complaints against over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in provision of new electricity connections, etc.
The Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) issued on-spot orders and redressed 1115 complaints including 350 complaints in First Circle Faisalabad, 272 complaints in Second Circle Faisalabad, 74 in Jhang Circle, 145 in Sargodha Circle, 105 in Mianwali Circle and 169 in Toba Tek Singh Circle.
He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir is positively monitoring the open courts process so that electricity related issued could be addressed on top priority basis and the FESCO clients could be provided trouble-free service, spokesman added.
