Open Menu

FESCO Resolves 1115 Complaints In One Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:08 PM

FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 1115 complaints received in one day during its open courts across the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 1115 complaints received in one day during its open courts across the region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that FESCO is regularly arranging open courts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its subdivision level so that electricity related complaints could be redressed on war-footing for providing maximum relief and quality service to the masses.

He said that there are 147 sub divisions in FESCO division where 1126 people have approached today and filed complaints against over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in provision of new electricity connections, etc.

The Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) issued on-spot orders and redressed 1115 complaints including 350 complaints in First Circle Faisalabad, 272 complaints in Second Circle Faisalabad, 74 in Jhang Circle, 145 in Sargodha Circle, 105 in Mianwali Circle and 169 in Toba Tek Singh Circle.

He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir is positively monitoring the open courts process so that electricity related issued could be addressed on top priority basis and the FESCO clients could be provided trouble-free service, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Top FESCO P

Recent Stories

Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company f ..

Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..

3 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

3 minutes ago
 Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case

Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case

3 minutes ago
 Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of ..

Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of crops

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebratio ..

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti anno ..

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty afte ..

10 minutes ago
UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of He ..

UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences

2 hours ago
 PDWP KP approves projects worth Rs.3.5bn

PDWP KP approves projects worth Rs.3.5bn

2 hours ago
 St. Patrick High School pays tribute to Rashid Min ..

St. Patrick High School pays tribute to Rashid Minhas & Peter Christy

2 hours ago
 CM, Nawaz Sharif visit Ravi Sapphire Bay, review c ..

CM, Nawaz Sharif visit Ravi Sapphire Bay, review construction work

2 hours ago
 BISP to empower adolescent girls through SOPRAN pr ..

BISP to empower adolescent girls through SOPRAN project

2 hours ago
 Two members of robber's gang arrested

Two members of robber's gang arrested

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan