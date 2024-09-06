FESCO Resolves 1141 Complaints In One Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 11:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 1141 complaints received in one day during its open courts across the region.
FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO is regularly arranging open courts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its subdivision level so that electricity related complaints could be redressed on war-footing for providing maximum relief and quality service to the masses.
He said that there are 147 sub divisions in FESCO division where 1142 people have approached today and filed the complaints against over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in provision of new electricity connections, etc.
The Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) issued on-spot orders and redressed 1141 complaints including 356 complaints in First Circle Faisalabad, 289 complaints in Second Circle Faisalabad, 84 in Jhang Circle, 165 in Sargodha Circle, 110 in Mianwali Circle and 128 in Toba Tek Singh Circle.
He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir is positively monitoring the open courts process so that electricity related issued could be addressed on top priority basis and the FESCO clients could be provided trouble-free service.
