Open Menu

FESCO Resolves 1,176 Complaints In One Day

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM

FESCO resolves 1,176 complaints in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) redressed 1,176, out of 1,183 complaints, received at its one-day open courts across the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir had directed all Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to arrange open courts daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their offices and ensure redressal of electricity related complaints on top priority basis.

He said that FESCO officers organized open courts in all 147 subdivisions and received 1183 complaints from the electricity consumers.

These complaints were relating to over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in new electricity connections.

The FESCO officers redressed 1176 complaints while work on the remaining was under progress.

The FESCO officers redressed 337 complaints in First Circle Faisalabad, 304 in Second Circle Faisalabad, 89 in Jhang Circle, 151 in Sargodha Circle, 117 in Mianwali Circle and 178 in Toba Tek Singh, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Jhang Sargodha Progress Circle Mianwali Toba Tek Singh All From Top FESCO P

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

2 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

2 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

4 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

5 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

5 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

6 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

6 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan