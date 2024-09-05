FESCO resolves 1,176 complaints in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) redressed 1,176, out of 1,183 complaints, received at its one-day open courts across the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir had directed all Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to arrange open courts daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their offices and ensure redressal of electricity related complaints on top priority basis.

He said that FESCO officers organized open courts in all 147 subdivisions and received 1183 complaints from the electricity consumers.

These complaints were relating to over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in new electricity connections.

The FESCO officers redressed 1176 complaints while work on the remaining was under progress.

The FESCO officers redressed 337 complaints in First Circle Faisalabad, 304 in Second Circle Faisalabad, 89 in Jhang Circle, 151 in Sargodha Circle, 117 in Mianwali Circle and 178 in Toba Tek Singh, he added.