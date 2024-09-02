FESCO Resolves 1184 Complaints In One Day
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 06:53 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 1184 complaints received in one day during its open courts across the region
FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that FESCO is regularly arranging open courts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its subdivision level so that electricity related complaints could be redressed on war-footing for providing maximum relief and quality service to the masses.
He said that there are 147 sub divisions in FESCO division where 1193 people approached today and filed the complaints against over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in provision of new electricity connections, etc.
The Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) issued on-spot orders and redressed 1184 complaints including 359 complaints in First Circle Faisalabad, 343 complaints in Second Circle Faisalabad, 83 in Jhang Circle, 123 in Sargodha Circle, 116 in Mianwali Circle and 160 in Toba Tek Singh Circle.
He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir is positively monitoring the open courts process so that electricity related issues could be addressed on top priority basis and the FESCO clients could be provided trouble-free service, spokesman added.
