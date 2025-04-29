FESCO resolves 560 complaints in open courts across region

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) resolved 560 complaints in 147 sub divisions of the region during open courts on Tuesday.

Most of the complaints were regarding overbilling, replacement of defective meters, power outages, faulty transformers and new connections, which were immediately remedied.

A FESCO spokesperson said that in the light of the special directives of Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, the open courts are being held from 11 am to 1 pm to resolve the electricity problems of the consumers in the FESCO region immediately.

Senior FESCO officers are also participating in the open courts to resolve electricity-related issues of the consumer.

The FESCO administration has appealed to the consumers to participate in open courts for resolving their electricity-related outstanding issues.