FESCO Resolves 585 Complaints In Open Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:01 PM

Over 585 different complaints were received and resolved during open courts held in 147 sub-divisions of the FESCO region on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Over 585 different complaints were received and resolved during open courts held in 147 sub-divisions of the FESCO region on Monday.

Most of the complaints were regarding overbilling, replacement of defective meters, disconnection of electricity, out of order transformers, and new connections.

FESCO authorities resolved all the complaints.

According to a spokesperson, Fesco first circle received 233 complaints, second circle 79, Jhang circle 43,, Sargodha circle 70, Mianwali circle 69, while Toba Tek Singh received and resolved 91 complaints.

