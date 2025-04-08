FESCO resolves 592 complaints in a single day through open courts

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has successfully addressed 592 out of 593 electricity-related complaints received during open courts held across all 148 sub-divisions in its region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has successfully addressed 592 out of 593 electricity-related complaints received during open courts held across all 148 sub-divisions in its region.

Director Public Relations FESCO Muhammad Saeed Raza said here on Tuesday that the open courts were arranged between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as it served as a direct channel between FESCO and electricity consumers for resolving their genuine issues at their doorsteps.

He said that senior FESCO officers actively participated in the open courts and ensured that complaints were resolved promptly, transparently and in accordance with existing regulations.

The open courts were widely appreciated by the public; he said and urged the consumers to take full advantage of these gatherings for immediate redressal of their electricity-related grievances.

He said that in open courts, the consumers lodged complaints about overbilling, defective meters, power outages, faulty transformers and new connections.

FESCO First Circle received 215 complaints and all these were resolved. Out of these, 1 complaint was related to overbilling, 13 to faulty meters, 89 power supply issues, 21 new connections and 91 complaints were categorized as other concerns.

Similarly, Second Circle addressed 96 out of 97 complaints including 1 overbilling, 12 faulty meters, 49 power outages, 16 new connections and 19 others.

Jhang Circle resolved 35 complaints, Sargodha Circle 76, Mianwali Circle 80 and Toba Tek Singh Circle addressed all 90 complaints, he added.

FESCO Director highlighted the importance of community participation in the open courts and said that this step would help in strengthening consumer’s trust and ensuring service excellence in the energy sector.