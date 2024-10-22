FESCO Resolves 966 Complaints In One Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 966 complaints received in one day during its open courts across the region
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 966 complaints received in one day during its open courts across the region.
FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO is regularly arranging open courts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its subdivision level so that electricity related complaints could be redressed on war-footing for providing maximum relief and quality service to the masses.
He said that there are 147 sub divisions in FESCO division where 969 people have approached today and filed the complaints against over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in provision of new electricity connections, etc.
The Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) issued on-spot orders and redressed 966 complaints including 317 complaints in First Circle Faisalabad, 207 complaints in Second Circle Faisalabad, 65 in Jhang Circle, 102 in Sargodha Circle, 121 in Mianwali Circle and 154 in Toba Tek Singh Circle.
He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir is positively monitoring the open courts process so that electricity related issues could be addressed on top priority basis and the FESCO clients could be provided trouble-free service, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student recognition programme
DC for strict action against overpricing
Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan
Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar
Two-day Community Management Skills Training held in KP
Iran says neighbours won't allow use of their 'soil or airspace' for attack
Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh US rates outlook
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for strict action against overpricing39 seconds ago
-
Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan40 seconds ago
-
Sale, use of vapes, hookah etc banned in district23 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on development projects24 minutes ago
-
PESSI honours 15 highest contributors of 2023-2424 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes scholarship cheques in KUST24 minutes ago
-
'PTI isolates itself by opposing 26th Constitutional Amendment'24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner listens to public complaints24 minutes ago
-
WASA takes tangible steps against dengue24 minutes ago
-
990 cardiac surgeries performed in 2024 at Cardiology Institute24 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi participates in International Expo 2024 in Istanbul24 minutes ago
-
Progress of wheat cultivation reviewed24 minutes ago