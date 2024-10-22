FESCO resolves 966 complaints in one day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 966 complaints received in one day during its open courts across the region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO is regularly arranging open courts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its subdivision level so that electricity related complaints could be redressed on war-footing for providing maximum relief and quality service to the masses.

He said that there are 147 sub divisions in FESCO division where 969 people have approached today and filed the complaints against over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in provision of new electricity connections, etc.

The Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) issued on-spot orders and redressed 966 complaints including 317 complaints in First Circle Faisalabad, 207 complaints in Second Circle Faisalabad, 65 in Jhang Circle, 102 in Sargodha Circle, 121 in Mianwali Circle and 154 in Toba Tek Singh Circle.

He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir is positively monitoring the open courts process so that electricity related issues could be addressed on top priority basis and the FESCO clients could be provided trouble-free service, spokesman added.