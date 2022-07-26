Fesco restored transmission system affected due to downpour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The transmission system of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has been affected due to heavy rain during the last six-day in the region.

A Fesco spokesperson said that power supply remained suspended from several feeders of Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali circles; however, Fesco operation and grid staff worked diligently during the rains due to which the transmission system was fully restored.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fesco Engineer Bashir Ahmed and General Manager Operations Muhammad Saleem, Chief Engineer Operations Muhammad Nazar remained present at the Distribution Control Centre (DCC). The whole team supervised the restoration of electricity in the rain-affected areas, while operation teams under the supervision of SEs, Executive Engineers and SDOs patrolled the electricity lines to remove the fault and replace the damaged transformers.

The poles, hoarding boards and trees that fell on the lines, were removed with the help of cranes and staff, and electricity was restored while the staff was busy round-the-clock to solve the individual complaints of the customers, spokesperson said.

Eight electricity poles fell in the area of Muslim Town Sub-division which were re-installed by the staff with the help of cranes and staff till late night and during this time, electricity was provided to the consumers by shifting the load.

Meanwhile, CEO Bashir Ahmad had issued instructions that the Fesco staff should work on the lines keeping in mind their safety first.

He also appealed to the public to follow the guidelines issued by department to avoid electrocution incidents, while fatal or non-fatal accidents could be avoided.

He appreciated the operation staff for their good performance and said that despite the shortage of staff, the tireless work of entire staff was commendable.