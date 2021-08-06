FESCO restores electricity from all feeders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) restored electricity supply at all feeders installed in its region.

FESCO spokesman said here that due to windstorm,rain on Thursday night, power supply became suspended from more than 50 feeders in First Circle Faisalabad, Second Circle Faisalabad, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle.However, on special directives of FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad, the technical staff of the company responded promptly and after hectic efforts restored electricity supply from all feeders on Friday morning, he added.

He further said that FESCO Complaint Cell and relevant staff have been made alert round the clock to deal with electricity-related emergencies without any delay. Therefore, the people should get their complaints lodged at Complaint & Monitoring Cell through telephone numbers 041-9220290, 041-9220618, emergency number 118 and WhatsApp number 0345-1500413, he added.