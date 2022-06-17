UrduPoint.com

Fesco Restores Power Supply From 100 Feeders

June 17, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has restored power supply from all the affected feeders here on Friday afternoon.

A Fesco spokesperson said that due to heavy windstorm and rain caused interruption of electricity supply from more than 100 electricity feeders in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sammundri, Jaranwala, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra and other parts of the region on Thursday night.

However, engineering staff of Fesco immediately started work and succeeded in restoring power supply within 12 hours.

Chief Engineer Fesco Bashir Ahmad supervised the entire operation through control room, spokesperson added.

