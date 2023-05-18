UrduPoint.com

FESCO Restores Power Supply System

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The field staff of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) restored the power supply system late at night which was damaged on a large scale due to the severe thunderstorm coupled with rain on Wednesday night.

Dozens of high tension and low-tension poles were broken in different areas of first, second and Jhang circles of the FESCO region.

A spokesperson for the company said here Thursday that breakdowns and incidents of trees and flex boards falling on electricity lines were also reported from various parts of the region.

On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed, the operation, construction and grid staff reached the sites, started restoration work and restored the power supply system late at night.

The system maintenance operations were directly supervised by General Manager Operations Rana Ayub from the control room while Chief Engineer Operations Mian Rafiq and SE of circles concerned also remained on alert and issued instructions to the staff to complete work following the safety measures.

