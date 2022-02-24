FESCO restores training center at Mianwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has restored Circle Training Center Mianwali.

Assistant Director Training Center Sargodha Sheik Muhammad Ayub has been appointed as incharge Mianwali Training Center.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that 3 instructors and five staff members would be deployed at Mianwali Training Center in addition to arranging hostel, furniture, T&P and other material for this center on war-footing.

Mianwali Center would be used for technical and refresher courses in addition to training sessions for departmental promotion, he added.