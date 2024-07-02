Open Menu

FESCO Revises Electricity Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FESCO revises electricity bills

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has sent revised electricity bills to its more than 14,000 consumers for June.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that meter readers had taking reading in Badge No.11 and 12 during Eid holidays but the consumers were not satisfied with it as they do not fall in the category of protected consumers.

Therefore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir raised this issue before PITC and the company sent them revised bills. He said that the revised electricity bills were uploaded on the FESCO website whereas the same were also available in the office of revenue officers.

However, relief of an additional amount in their next bills would be provided to consumers who had already paid their electricity bills before the issuance of revised bills, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Holidays Company Same Reading June FESCO PITC

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

11 minutes ago
 Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

33 minutes ago
 On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

3 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

4 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

4 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

4 hours ago
realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

4 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

4 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan