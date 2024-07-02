FESCO revises electricity bills

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has sent revised electricity bills to its more than 14,000 consumers for June.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that meter readers had taking reading in Badge No.11 and 12 during Eid holidays but the consumers were not satisfied with it as they do not fall in the category of protected consumers.

Therefore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir raised this issue before PITC and the company sent them revised bills. He said that the revised electricity bills were uploaded on the FESCO website whereas the same were also available in the office of revenue officers.

However, relief of an additional amount in their next bills would be provided to consumers who had already paid their electricity bills before the issuance of revised bills, he added.