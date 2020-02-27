UrduPoint.com
FESCO Sargodha Circle Special Teams Caught 199 Electricity Thieves In Feb In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:01 PM

FESCO Sargodha circle special teams caught 199 electricity thieves in Feb in Sargodha

Grand operations against power thieves are underway in FESCO Sargodha Circle

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Grand operations against power thieves are underway in FESCO Sargodha Circle.

In five division of FESCO Sargodha circle special teams caught 199 electricity thieves and registered cases against 14 consumers and fined Rs. 2.71 million In the shape of detection bills in month of Februray.

These power pilferers were involved in electricity theft through direct from PVC cable, slowness of meter and meter tempering. On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer FESCO Shafiqe �ul- Hassan, special teams were taking strict action against power theft in FESCO region on daily basis.

According to details, in Sargodha 1division 32 power pilferers were caught by special teams while Rs. 4 lakh fine was imposed in the shape of detection bills. In Sargodha 2 division 30 power pilferers were caught while Rs. 6 lakh fine was imposed. In FESCO Bhawal division 14 power pilferers were caught while Rs. 5 lakh fine was imposed. In Johrabad division 109 power pilferers were caught while Rs. 5.96 lakh fine was imposed in shape of detection bills. Similarly special team caught 14 consumers who were stealing electricity and Rs. 4.50 lakh fine was imposed in shape of detection bills.

