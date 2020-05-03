UrduPoint.com
FESCO Sargodha Circle Special Teams Caught 37 Electricity Thieves

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :FESCO Sargodha Circle issued a report of operation against power thieves in month of April. In five division of FESCO Sargodha circle special teams caught 37 electricity thieves and registered cases against 17 consumers and fined Rs. 2.5 million in the shape of detection bills during this month.

These power pilferers were involved in electricity theft through direct from PVC cable, slowness of meter and meter tempering. On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer FESCO Shafiqe –ul- Hassan, special teams were taking strict action against power theft in FESCO region on daily basis.

According to report, in Sargodha 1division 6 power pilferers were caught by special teams while Rs. 4.5 lakh fine was imposed in the shape of detection bills. In Sargodha 2 division 6 power pilferers were caught while Rs. 4.12 lakh fine was imposed. In FESCO Bhawal division14 power pilferers were caught while Rs.7 lakh fine was imposed. In Johrabad division 5 power pilferers were caught while Rs. 4.93 lakh fine was imposed in shape of detection bills.

Similarly in Sargodha 3 division special team caught 6 consumers who were stealing electricity and Rs.3 lakh fine was imposed in shape of detection bills.

