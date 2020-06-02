FESCO Sargodha circle special teams caught 51 electricity thieves:

FESCO Sargodha Circle issued a report of operation against power theft of May in five division, caught 51 thieves, registered cases against 11 consumers and fined Rs. 3.9 million in the shape of bills detection

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :FESCO Sargodha Circle issued a report of operation against power theft of May in five division, caught 51 thieves, registered cases against 11 consumers and fined Rs. 3.9 million in the shape of bills detection.

On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer FESCO Shafiqe-ul- Hassan, special teams were taking strict action against power theft in FESCO region on daily basis.

According to report, in May the task forces of FESCO Sargodha Circle's five divisions Sargodha 1, 2, 3, Joharabad and Bhalwal checked a total of 29,860 electricity connections from different areas during house-to-house checking, Out of which 38 consumers were caught stealing electricity through direct supply from the main line of the department, 5 breaking meters neutral, 4 installing shunts in meters, 2 drilling holes in meters body while 2 consumers were caught stealing electricity by changing phase polarity.

Power outages of all consumers involved in power theft have been disconnected and petitions for legal action have been registered against them while FIRs have been registered against 11 consumers involved in power theft in serious ways. The said power thieves were issued fines Rs.3.9 million in the case of 187149 detection units.