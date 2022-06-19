UrduPoint.com

FESCO Sargodha Circle Staff Get Commendatory Certificates

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2022 | 12:10 PM

FESCO Sargodha circle staff get commendatory certificates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Protection of customers' rights was the top priority of FESCO board of directors while efforts of the operation, grids and construction staff of Sargodha circle was commendable.

This was stated by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors Chairman Syed Husnain Hyder while addressing a function arranged for the distribution of commendatory certificates among officers and official of Sargodha circle on Saturday.

He appreciated the efforts of Sargodha circle employees who worked on war-footing to restore the electricity supply system during various conditions.

He said that change of damaged and tilted electricity poles, cables and transformers in a record time period was the result of twenty four hours working of staffers.

The BoD chairman further said that FESCO BOD was not only working hard for the provision of best electricity facilities to consumers, but also utilizing all possible resources to resolve electricity related problems of people.

Earlier, Executive Engineer Bhalwal Muhammad Haroon briefed the Chairman Board of Directors, Syed Hussnain Hyder and Board of Director Dr Irfan Ahmed Chathha about the overall performance of the circle office Sargodha and briefed that thunderstorm of last week had created an emergency situation in Sargodha including its adjoining areas and badly affected the power distribution system.

In that difficult situation the Chief Executive officer FESCO along with Executive Engineer personally visited the Sargodha circle and monitor the restoration work of electricity supply.

The Chairman Board of Directors hailed the brilliant performance of Sargodha circle employees and distributed best performance awards to them.

Director General Administration Ather Ayub, Dirctor (PR) Tahir sheikh, Staff officer Abid Rasheed, Acting SE Sargodha circle Pir Muhammad and a large number of staffers were present on the occasion.

