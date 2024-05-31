FESCO Says No Load Managements Under Way In Its Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:22 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said on Friday no load management was being done in the region, as all its feeders were included in category-A
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said on Friday no load management was being done in the region, as all its feeders were included in category-A.
Addressing a press conference at FESCO Headquarters here, he said there were 1,306 feeders in eight districts of the FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar and the Ministry of Energy included all these feeders in A-category and declared them load management free.
He further said that FESCO line losses were recorded the lowest due to which the Ministry of Energy placed all FESCO feeders in A-category, which was a great achievement and honour for the company. He said the demand for electricity in the FESCO region was about 2293-MW while the company was obtaining supply of 2300-MW, due to which load management was not being done anywhere in six operation circles of the FECO region including Faisalabad First, Second, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh.
He said that on the last day, electricity supply was affected for one to three hours due to technical reasons on 5 feeders and after removal of the fault, the power supply was restored from these feeders including Garden Colony, PSD, New Chhadro, FIEDMC, Karrspaint and Paikhel feeders.
He said that the consumers' individual complaints are also being redressed promptly for which FESCO teams are always active in the field.
The FESCO management is trying its optimum best to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers round the clock even during harsh summer season, he added.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad
Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance
Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germany
US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders ensuring ban on smoking at publ ..
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpart
Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title defence alive
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points
Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death
Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May
FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM1 minute ago
-
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad1 minute ago
-
Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance1 minute ago
-
US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders ensuring ban on smoking at public places50 minutes ago
-
Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death50 minutes ago
-
Pakistani delegation concludes 5-day business trip to Ethiopia on high note1 hour ago
-
Hyderabad division on high alert after positive polio samples, Intensive campaign planned1 hour ago
-
CM orders implementation of smoking ban1 hour ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
Punjab CM, French envoy discusses bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
Govt should strictly enforce laws against smoking2 hours ago