FESCO SDO Among Five Suspended

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 09:12 PM

FESCO SDO among five suspended

A sub-divisional officer (SDO) and four officials of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) were suspended over their involvement in power theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A sub-divisional officer (SDO) and four officials of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) were suspended over their involvement in power theft.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that Chairman FESCO Malik Tehseen Awan received information that SDO Muhammad Kashif Manzoor, Linemen Zille Husnain, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Umar and Zaheer Abbas of Lalian City Sub Division were involved in power theft at a local factory.

On the direction of Chairman Malik Tehseen, General Manager Customer Services suspended the officials and directed them to report at Mianwali circle.

