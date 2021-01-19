UrduPoint.com
FESCO SE To Hold Open Court On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

Superintending Engineer (SE) First Circle FESCO Syed Muhammad Mubashir Rizvi will organize online open court in Circle Office here on Thursday (January 21, 2021).

FESCO spokesman said on Tuesday that open court will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

in which the consumers can submit their complaints online to SE First Circle and he will issue on-spot orders to redress the same.

The online court will be arranged due to second wave of corona pandemic and the complainants can contact the SE First Circle through telephone number 041-9200641 and mobile phone number 0345-1501299, he added.

