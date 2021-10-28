FESCO serves notices on 11 defaulters

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Thursday served final notices on 11 default government departments for recovery of pending electricity bills worth of Rs 530 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Thursday served final notices on 11 default government departments for recovery of pending electricity bills worth of Rs 530 million.

According to FESCO spokesperson,the departments should pay their due bills within a week or face disconnection.

He said several notices were already issued to the defaulter departments but in vein.

He highlighted that Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was the biggest defaulter with an amount of Rs 470 million and University of Agriculture on second with default amount of Rs 24.

3 million.

Sui Northern Gas owed Rs 10 million, Pakistan Railways Rs 1.42 million, Punjab Police Rs 5.93 million, District Health Authority 4.75 million, Revenue District Government Rs 1.05 million, TMA Lyallpur Town Rs 4.68 million, TMA Madina Town Rs 2.09 million, TMA Iqbal Town Rs 4.08 million, National Highways Authority Rs 4.06 million.