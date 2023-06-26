Open Menu

FESCO Sets Up Emergency Centres

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :On special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmad has set up emergency centres across the FESCO region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Eid holidays.

A spokesperson said here Monday that a central control room has been set up at the FESCO Headquarters, which will be supervised by the FESCO CEO.

At the complaint centers of all the five operation circles of the region, the staff is directed to perform their duty in three shifts round the clock. In this context, the Director General has issued letter to all the Superintending Engineers (SEs), Directors and Executive Engineers (XENs) of FESCO Region, the spokesperson said.

