FESCO Sets Up Monitoring Cell To Facilitate Consumers In Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 08:30 PM

FESCO sets up monitoring cell to facilitate consumers in Ramadan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has established a Special Monitoring Cell in its headquarters to facilitate the consumers with uninterrupted power supply during Ramadan.

According to FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh, the company had evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide uninterrupted power supply especially during Sehar, Iftaar and Taravih times and in this connection, a special monitoring cell was setup at FESCO headquarters in addition to activating 140 emergency complaint centers across the company's division.

These centers would receive electricity related complaints and take prompt action for its redressal on top priority basis, he added.

He said that all shutdown scheduled issued for maintenance had also been cancelled while trolley-mounted transformers were also provided at subdivision level to replace them in case of any emergency.

He said that "FESCO Light" mobile application was also activated and the electricity consumers could use it for lodging their complaints in addition to getting duplicate bills, bill correction, shutdown schedule, new connection facility etc.

The consumers could also contact FESCO headquarter cell through telephone number 041-9229618, toll free number 0800-66554, helpline 118 and facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/, he added.

