Open Menu

FESCO Sets Up New Circle At TT Singh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

FESCO sets up new circle at TT Singh

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has established a new circle at Toba Tek Singh to improve its power distribution system.

A FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that company's board of directors and Ministry of Power (Power Division) had also approved new circle, which would start work from July 2023.

Similarly, the company also established three divisions and eight subdivisions. Among new subdivisions included Naimat Colony subdivision, Fawara Chowk subdivision, Haidar Ali Shah subdivision, Aminpur subdivision, Mujahid Abad subdivision, Sarshmeer subdivision, Sufi Barkat Ali subdivision and Sial Mor subdivision, he added.

He said that FESCO region consisting of eight districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar had more than five million consumers and this number was increasing constantly with passage of every year.

He said that five circles were already working in FESCO region including Faisalabad-1 Circle, Faisalabad-2 Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle. However, now the company also took a hard decision and established a new circle namely Toba Tek Singh Circle in order to provide better service to its consumers besides resolving their electricity-related issued at their doorsteps.

He said that FESCO was also considering establishment of new divisions at Kot Momin, Sheikhupura Road and Allama Iqbal Colony in addition to a Revnue Office to improve its overall performance. This decision would be implemented during fiscal year 2023-24, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Road Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Circle Sheikhupura Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh Kot Momin July From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

18 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

18 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

33 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

48 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

1 hour ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

1 hour ago
UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

2 hours ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

3 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

3 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan