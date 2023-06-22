FESCO sets up new circle at TT Singh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has established a new circle at Toba Tek Singh to improve its power distribution system.

A FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that company's board of directors and Ministry of Power (Power Division) had also approved new circle, which would start work from July 2023.

Similarly, the company also established three divisions and eight subdivisions. Among new subdivisions included Naimat Colony subdivision, Fawara Chowk subdivision, Haidar Ali Shah subdivision, Aminpur subdivision, Mujahid Abad subdivision, Sarshmeer subdivision, Sufi Barkat Ali subdivision and Sial Mor subdivision, he added.

He said that FESCO region consisting of eight districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar had more than five million consumers and this number was increasing constantly with passage of every year.

He said that five circles were already working in FESCO region including Faisalabad-1 Circle, Faisalabad-2 Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle. However, now the company also took a hard decision and established a new circle namely Toba Tek Singh Circle in order to provide better service to its consumers besides resolving their electricity-related issued at their doorsteps.

He said that FESCO was also considering establishment of new divisions at Kot Momin, Sheikhupura Road and Allama Iqbal Colony in addition to a Revnue Office to improve its overall performance. This decision would be implemented during fiscal year 2023-24, he added.