FESCO Shutdown

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, the power supply from new Chenab Nagar, Pathan Kot, new Riaz Abad, College Road, new Factory Area, new Ahmad Nagar and Muslim Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.

m. to 3 p.m. while all feeders originating from 66-KV Shams Mill grid station will observe from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (January 02, 2024).

