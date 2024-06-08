FESCO Shutdown Notice
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the notice, the power supply from S-II and Edan Valley feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday (June 09, 2024).
