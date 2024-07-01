FESCO shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Fertilizer, Ghausia Road, Jail Road, Naimat Colony, Khayaban Colony and D-Ground feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday (July 02, 2024).