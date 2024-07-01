Open Menu

FESCO Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 07:09 PM

FESCO shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Fertilizer, Ghausia Road, Jail Road, Naimat Colony, Khayaban Colony and D-Ground feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday (July 02, 2024).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Jail Company Road Jaranwala July From FESCO

Recent Stories

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, m ..

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music

3 minutes ago
 Experts highlight importance of data for effective ..

Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

1 minute ago
 School set up to educate working children

School set up to educate working children

1 minute ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

1 minute ago
 FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainw ..

FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial c ..

1 minute ago
Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

1 minute ago
 4 member gang arrested involved in street crimes, ..

4 member gang arrested involved in street crimes, house robberies

1 minute ago
 27 meters cut off for gas theft

27 meters cut off for gas theft

1 minute ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews a ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews arrangements for Muharram Majaa ..

3 minutes ago
 Flood relief camps of WASA made functional in Fais ..

Flood relief camps of WASA made functional in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monso ..

FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan