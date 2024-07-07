Open Menu

FESCO Shutdown Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FESCO shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riaz-ul-Jannah, Mansooran and STS feeders linked with 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday (July 08, 2024).

