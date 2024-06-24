Open Menu

FESCO Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 08:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown program Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, the power supply from Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City Muazzam Shah, Aasiyan, Badshahi Masjid, Abdullah Fiber, Faisalabad Road, DHQ, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Usman Abad and Muslim Bazaar feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Tariq Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Shadman feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. while Scarp-I feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station observe shutdown from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and then from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (June 25, 2024).

