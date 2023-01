FESCO shutdown programme for Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued its shutdown programme for Monday, Jan 16, for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Risala Road, Jinnah, Ali Housing and Afghan Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Qudrat Abad, Taj Colony, City, new Jinnah Colony, Rasheed Abad and Saeed Abad feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station, GM Abad and Madina Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Chiniot Road feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Data Street feeder linked with 132-KV GIS grid station, al-Barkat feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, 466 Road and Khiddarwala feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Soondh, Noor Mehal, Aslam Shaheed and Torianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Lal Shah, Maqbool Pur, Mureedwala, Mochiwala and Eid Gah feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Raza Abad and Bahlak feeders connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Kot Fazil feeder attached with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Kallar Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Imam Bargah Road feeder connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, 7-JB and Ramdwali feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Ashraf Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, new Beeranwala feeder linked with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Saeed Abad-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Raja Road feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (January 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salah-ud-Din and TSML feeders connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Ahmad Straw board and Abdullah Fiber feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 16, 2023.