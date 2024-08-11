FESCO Shutdown Programme For Monday
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the programme, power supply from Maddoana, new Satiana and al-Mehmood feeders linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Tariq Abad feeder connected with 132-KV OTP grid station and Shadman feeder originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.
m. to 10 a.m. while Gojra Road (Naradada), Jalal Abad, Sain Wazir Ali, Katchery Bazaar, 466 Road, Salooni Jhal, People’s (Sharif Abad) and Rasiyana feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (August 12).
Similarly, electricity supply from City Tandlianwala, Best Chipboard, Mahi, Tayyabah Town, Jhamra and Raza Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on August 12, 2024.
