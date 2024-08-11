Open Menu

FESCO Shutdown Programme For Monday

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM

FESCO shutdown programme for Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Maddoana, new Satiana and al-Mehmood feeders linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Tariq Abad feeder connected with 132-KV OTP grid station and Shadman feeder originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. while Gojra Road (Naradada), Jalal Abad, Sain Wazir Ali, Katchery Bazaar, 466 Road, Salooni Jhal, People’s (Sharif Abad) and Rasiyana feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (August 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from City Tandlianwala, Best Chipboard, Mahi, Tayyabah Town, Jhamra and Raza Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on August 12, 2024.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Jalal Abad Gojra Lalian Tandlianwala August From Best Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited FESCO

Recent Stories

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardia ..

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest

3 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

29 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan