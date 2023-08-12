FESCO shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, the power supply from Ashraf Abad, Rehmat Abad, Chenab Steel and SKP Road feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Nishatabad Mill-1 and Depot Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Jhumra Road feeder originating from 132-KV SPS grid station, Ayyan Fabrics feeder linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station, FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Ghani Surmax and Daily JW feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Aafridi Textile, Hayat Chemia No.

2, Tapal Textile and Time Surmax No.2 feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (August 13).